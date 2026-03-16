The U.S. Air Force 445th Honor Guard place the service hats on the POW/MIA table during 445th Airlift Wing’s Annual Awards Banquet in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2026. The table honors America prisoners of war, those missing in action, and fallen service members of each branch of service, including placing hats for each military branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9569018
|VIRIN:
|260314-F-TG290-1045
|Resolution:
|5524x3946
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th AW holds 2025 Annual Awards Banquet [Image 44 of 44], by SSgt Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.