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    PCU John F. Kennedy Holds Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 3]

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    PCU John F. Kennedy Holds Advancement Exam

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Seaman Kaitlyn Bailey 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kiana Pastrana, from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, assigned to Medical Department aboard Pre-commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), takes the Petty Officer 1st Class Navy-Wide Advancement Exam on the Forward Mess Decks, March 5, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlyn Bailey

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9568917
    VIRIN: 260305-N-AW439-1016
    Resolution: 4609x3072
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Holds Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kaitlyn Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    advancement exam
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Ford Class Aircraft Carrier

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