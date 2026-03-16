Sailors assigned to Pre-commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), take the Petty Officer 1st Class Navy-Wide Advancement Exam on the Forward Mess Decks, March 5, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlyn Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9568914
|VIRIN:
|260305-N-AW439-1012
|Resolution:
|5981x3987
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Holds Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kaitlyn Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.