PCU John F. Kennedy Holds Advancement Exam

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Sailors assigned to Pre-commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), take the Petty Officer 1st Class Navy-Wide Advancement Exam on the Forward Mess Decks, March 5, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlyn Bailey)