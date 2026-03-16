MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
(March 16, 2025)
Lt. Lisa Austin, project officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center, is promoted to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, March 16.
U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9568650
|VIRIN:
|260316-N-PX557-1012
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|616.84 KB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Austin Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.