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    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Austin Promotion [Image 1 of 3]

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    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Austin Promotion

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (March 16, 2025)
    Lt. Lisa Austin, project officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center, is promoted to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, March 16.
    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9568648
    VIRIN: 260316-N-PX557-1004
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 710.89 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Austin Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

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