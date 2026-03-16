The Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith is the guest of honor of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Ball

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The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, delivers a speech during the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) ball at Arlington, Virginia, March 14, 2026. The NMCRS celebrated 122 years of dedicated financial support for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)