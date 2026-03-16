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    The Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith is the guest of honor of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Ball [Image 2 of 3]

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    The Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith is the guest of honor of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Ball

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, delivers a speech during the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) ball at Arlington, Virginia, March 14, 2026. The NMCRS celebrated 122 years of dedicated financial support for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9568398
    VIRIN: 260314-M-UY446-1110
    Resolution: 6103x4069
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith is the guest of honor of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Ball [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith is the guest of honor of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Ball
    The Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith is the guest of honor of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Ball
    The Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith is the guest of honor of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Ball

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