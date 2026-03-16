The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, delivers a speech during the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) ball at Arlington, Virginia, March 14, 2026. The NMCRS celebrated 122 years of dedicated financial support for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9568398
|VIRIN:
|260314-M-UY446-1110
|Resolution:
|6103x4069
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith is the guest of honor of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Ball [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.