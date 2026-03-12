USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off 2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign

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KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz kicked off its Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign at events across the garrison March 9-12, including breakfasts at dining facilities in Baumholder, Kaiserslautern and Landstuhl, and a cake cutting in Sembach.

Jessee Dean, AER specialist with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Army Community Service, said the garrison’s goals for this year are to reach a 20 percent participation rate for all active duty soldiers and to notify all active duty members of the services AER provides. The campaign, which runs until June 14, educates Soldiers about the types of AER assistance available to them and provides the opportunity for them to donate to help fellow Soldiers.