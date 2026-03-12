USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off 2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign

Courtesy Photo | KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz kicked off its Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign at events across the garrison March 9-12, including breakfasts at dining facilities in Baumholder, Kaiserslautern and Landstuhl, and a cake cutting in Sembach. Jessee Dean, AER specialist with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Army Community Service, said the garrison’s goals for this year are to reach a 20 percent participation rate for all active duty soldiers and to notify all active duty members of the services AER provides. The campaign, which runs until June 14, educates Soldiers about the types of AER assistance available to them and provides the opportunity for them to donate to help fellow Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz kicked off its Army...... read more read more

Story by Cameron Hochheim, Kaiserslautern High School student and public affairs intern

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The yearly Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign kicked off on installations across the world on March 1. The campaign, which runs until June 14, educates Soldiers about the types of AER assistance available to them and provides the opportunity for them to donate to help fellow Soldiers.

To jump start this year's campaign, the garrison hosted several kick-off events, including breakfasts at dining facilities in Baumholder, Kaiserslautern and Landstuhl, and a cake cutting in Sembach.

Jessee Dean, AER specialist with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Army Community Service, said the garrison’s goals for this year are to reach a 20 percent participation rate for all active duty soldiers and to notify all active duty members of the services AER provides.

Dean said that during last year’s campaign, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz contributed $31,585 to the campaign. This year’s goal is to exceed that total and take in at least $32,000 in donations.

The Army Emergency Relief fund has provided soldiers and Army families with over $2 Billion in financial assistance to nearly four million people over the last 84 years.

“AER is one of the best organizations helping soldiers and families,” said USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sergeant Major Randy Rivera, noting that AER provides soldiers with zero-interest loans, grants and a variety of different types of financial assistance, including scholarships for dependent spouses and children for up to a four-year degree.

Rivera also explained that AER offers grants for soldiers and families’ permanent change of station (PCS) travel and emergency leave. They offer coverage for up to $500 or 50 percent of the price of airline tickets for emergency leave, and even financial assistance for things like car repair.

AER is solely funded by donations from active duty, U.S. Army Reserve, Army National Guard and retired Soldiers, and other organizations whose goal is to support Soldiers during times of financial difficulty.

If you are interested in donating, head tohttps://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/ and select one of the two donation options – standard online donation via bank card, eCheck or PayPal, or a recurring payroll allotment. Additionally, cash and check donations can be given via DA Form 4908, which can be obtained through and turned into AER Unit Representatives.

For more information on the Army Emergency Relief Fund Campaign and how to support, visit the official AER website athttps://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/, contact your unit AER representative, or reach out to Dean at +49 (0) 9641-70-541-9012

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/usag_rp