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    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines [Image 5 of 5]

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    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Ensign Ayana Bullock, left, and Ensign Chance Sylvester look out from the bridge wing aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship prepares to enter port in Manila, Philippines from Manila Bay, March 16, 2026. Port visits provide Blue Ridge the opportunity to maintain and enhance strong nation partnerships and demonstrate long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9567929
    VIRIN: 260316-N-XP216-1930
    Resolution: 6904x4603
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines
    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines
    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines
    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines
    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines

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    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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