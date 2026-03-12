USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Manila, Philippines

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Lt. j.g. Woosung Lee stands helm safety watch aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship prepares to enter port in Manila, Philippines from Manila Bay, March 16, 2026. Port visits provide Blue Ridge the opportunity to maintain and enhance strong nation partnerships and demonstrate long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)