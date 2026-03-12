U.S. Marines and members of Japan Self-Defense Force attend a planning conference on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 12, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9567802
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-PK775-1144
|Resolution:
|6237x4158
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.