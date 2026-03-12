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    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients [Image 8 of 8]

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    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients

    BUTLER OFFICERS' CLUB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photo with Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, commanding general of 1st MAW, at the Marine Corps Aviation Association awards ceremony at Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. The ceremony recognized top-performing Marines and squadrons in Marine aviation for their exceptional achievements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 00:38
    Photo ID: 9567698
    VIRIN: 260306-M-XG218-1083
    Resolution: 6255x4170
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: BUTLER OFFICERS' CLUB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients

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    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    Joe Foss Squadron
    MACG-18
    USMC

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