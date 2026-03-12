1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients

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U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photo with Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, commanding general of 1st MAW, at the Marine Corps Aviation Association awards ceremony at Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. The ceremony recognized top-performing Marines and squadrons in Marine aviation for their exceptional achievements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)