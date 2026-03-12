1st Marine Aircraft Wing recognizes Marine Corps Aviation Association award recipients

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lee Hemming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to the Marine Corps Aviation Association awards ceremony at Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. The ceremony recognized top-performing Marines and squadrons in Marine aviation for their exceptional achievements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)