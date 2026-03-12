Sailors Aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

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Machinist’s Mate Fireman Frank Kamira cleans trays as part of food service attendant duties aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in the Philippine Sea, March 11, 2026. FSAs support the supply department and crew by maintaining cleanliness in the ship’s galley. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts

Flight Ops on USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)