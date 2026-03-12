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    Sailors Aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 7 of 7]

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    Sailors Aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Machinist’s Mate Fireman Frank Kamira cleans trays as part of food service attendant duties aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in the Philippine Sea, March 11, 2026. FSAs support the supply department and crew by maintaining cleanliness in the ship’s galley. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)
    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts
    Flight Ops on USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 03:02
    Photo ID: 9567695
    VIRIN: 260311-N-XP216-3057
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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