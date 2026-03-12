Flight Ops on USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

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Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jefrey Salonga, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, discusses operations with HSC 12 Sailors during flight operations aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in the Philippine Sea, March 11, 2026. Embarked HSC 12 staff regularly conduct flight operations to maintain operational readiness. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)