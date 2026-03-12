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    6-9 CAV Soldiers undergo a gas chamber training [Image 9 of 11]

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    6-9 CAV Soldiers undergo a gas chamber training

    ESTONIA

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division,
    move through a gas chamber during the spur ride at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 13, 2026. The spur ride is a U.S. Army Cavalry tradition in which candidates earn their spurs by completing a series of demanding events designed to test their physical endurance, mental resilience, tactical skills, and teamwork, while also enhancing the readiness and lethality of the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:12
    Photo ID: 9567250
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-NV643-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4482
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6-9 CAV Soldiers undergo a gas chamber training [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6-9 CAV kicks off their spur ride in Estonia
    6-9 CAV Soldiers conduct an equipment layout
    6-9 CAV Soldiers navigate an obstacle course
    6-9 CAV Soldiers run through stress-shooting lanes
    6-9 CAV Soldiers work together during a TCCC lane
    6-9 CAV Soldiers crawl through an Armor Crewman Proficiency Test
    6-9 CAV Soldiers work together during a vehicle recovery lane
    6-9 CAV Soldiers run through an IDF lane
    6-9 CAV Soldiers undergo a gas chamber training
    6-9 CAV Soldiers complete the final ruck during spur ride
    U.S. and Estonian service members earn their spurs

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    TAGS

    #100MPAD
    #1stCAV
    #StrongerTogether
    #6-9CAV
    #EFDL

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