6-9 CAV Soldiers conduct an equipment layout

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct an equipment layout during the spur ride at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 12, 2026. The spur ride is a U.S. Army Cavalry tradition in which candidates earn their spurs by completing a series of demanding events designed to test their physical endurance, mental resilience, tactical skills, and teamwork, while also enhancing the readiness and lethality of the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)