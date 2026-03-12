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    MCA Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 1 of 7]

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    MCA Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Lt. Victor Murkowski 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Chief Intelligence Specialist Robert Rowley, right, conducts operational tasking visual imagery training in support of a subject matter expert exchange with the Philippines coast guardsmen aboard Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during the multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) alongside Japan and the Philippines in Subic Bay, Philippines, Feb. 21. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Victor Murkowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 05:53
    Photo ID: 9567218
    VIRIN: 260221-N-DU712-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCA Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by LT Victor Murkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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