MCA Subject Matter Expert Exchange

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The Philippines coast guardsmen meet with U.S. service members on the starboard bridge wing aboard Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during the multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) alongside Japan and the Philippines in Subic Bay, Philippines, Feb. 21. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Victor Murkowski)