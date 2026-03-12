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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 3 of 10]

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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Seung Pyo Shin 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct amphibious assault exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. The maneuver set conditions for follow-on forces to rapidly move combat power across the obstacle, demonstrating the division’s ability to fight and win across complex terrain. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.
    (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. Seung Pyo Shin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 22:50
    Photo ID: 9567020
    VIRIN: 260314-A-JR424-4181
    Resolution: 3680x2760
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Seung Pyo Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing
    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing
    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing
    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

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    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26

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