Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct amphibious assault exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. The maneuver set conditions for follow-on forces to rapidly move combat power across the obstacle, demonstrating the division’s ability to fight and win across complex terrain. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.

(U.S. Army photo by KPfc. Seung Pyo Shin)