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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 4 of 10]

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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Seung Pyo Shin 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    ROK Army soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, connect two Improved Ribbon Bridge sections during a wet-gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK–U.S. Alliance. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.
    (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. Seung Pyo Shin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9567011
    VIRIN: 260314-A-JR424-4339
    Resolution: 3680x2760
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Seung Pyo Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC
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