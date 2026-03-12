CMDCM Charles Smith hosts E-5 Call

CMDCM(SW/AW/IW) Charles Smith, Command Master Chief, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, hosts an E-5 and below call with Sailors assigned to SMWDC onboard Naval Base San Diego. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 16:37
|Photo ID:
|9566924
|VIRIN:
|260312-N-OR809-6656
|Resolution:
|4469x2979
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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