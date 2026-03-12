(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMDCM Charles Smith hosts E-5 Call [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CMDCM Charles Smith hosts E-5 Call

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Demitrius Williams 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    CMDCM(SW/AW/IW) Charles Smith, Command Master Chief, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, hosts an E-5 and below call with Sailors assigned to SMWDC onboard Naval Base San Diego. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 16:37
    Photo ID: 9566923
    VIRIN: 260312-N-OR809-6861
    Resolution: 5702x3801
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMDCM Charles Smith hosts E-5 Call [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Zerr hosts Rear Adm. Rothenhaus at SMWDC
    CMDCM Charles Smith hosts E-5 Call
    CMDCM Charles Smith hosts E-5 Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery