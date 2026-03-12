Minnesota National Guard members attended the 2026 Joint Leadership Forum at the General Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, Minn. March 14, 2026. The event was conducted in partnership with Medtronic; with a focus on transformational leadership, conflict management, AI utilization and more. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9566854
|VIRIN:
|260314-F-KH354-4077
|Resolution:
|5734x3815
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Leadership Forum [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.