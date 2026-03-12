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    Joint Leadership Forum [Image 2 of 3]

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    Joint Leadership Forum

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Addie Peterson 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guard members attended the 2026 Joint Leadership Forum at the General Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, Minn. March 14, 2026. The event was conducted in partnership with Medtronic; with a focus on transformational leadership, conflict management, AI utilization and more. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9566854
    VIRIN: 260314-F-KH354-4077
    Resolution: 5734x3815
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Leadership Forum [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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