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Minnesota National Guard members attended the 2026 Joint Leadership Forum at the General Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, Minn. March 14, 2026. The event was conducted in partnership with Medtronic; with a focus on transformational leadership, conflict management, AI utilization and more. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)