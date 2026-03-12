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    Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Arrives in Boston [Image 2 of 2]

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    Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Arrives in Boston

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Scott Wichmann 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    BOSTON (March 13, 2026) – Cmdr. Ben Cantu, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) speaks with Cmdr. Crystal L Schaefer, commanding officer of the USS Constitution, as the ship arrives in Boston for a scheduled port visit, March 13. During the visit, Sailors assigned to the ship will participate in community engagement events and host public tours. PCU Harvey C. Barnum Jr. is scheduled to commission April 11, 2026, in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Oliver McCain Vieira / released.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9566720
    VIRIN: 260313-N-VA510-1290
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Arrives in Boston [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Scott Wichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Arrives in Boston
    Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Arrives in Boston

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