Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Arrives in Boston

BOSTON (March 13, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) man the rails as it arrives in Boston for a scheduled port visit, March 13. During the visit, Sailors assigned to the ship will participate in community engagement events and host public tours. PCU Harvey C. Barnum Jr. is scheduled to commission April 11, 2026, in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Oliver McCain Vieira / released.)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9566624
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-VA510-1204
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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