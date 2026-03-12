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    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike [Image 10 of 12]

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    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike

    THAILAND

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies off the coast of Thailand during a sea-based operation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Rayong Province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 01:43
    Photo ID: 9566520
    VIRIN: 260303-M-EU506-1036
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 15.93 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike

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    I MEF
    USS ASHLAND
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH
    CG26

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