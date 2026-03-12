Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies off the coast of Thailand during a sea-based operation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Rayong Province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)