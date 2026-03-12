U.S. Marine Corps Maj. David Harris, right, the air officer assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Army Maj. Sharon Wheelock, left, a battalion operations officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, discuss plans for a sea-based operation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9566512
|VIRIN:
|260302-M-EU506-1030
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|16.17 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.