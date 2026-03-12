Date Taken: 03.14.2026 Date Posted: 03.13.2026 21:28 Photo ID: 9566412 VIRIN: 260313-N-IQ389-1311 Resolution: 3603x2407 Size: 1.61 MB Location: FREDONIA, NEW YORK, US

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This work, The US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the Fredonia Opera House [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.