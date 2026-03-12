(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9566409
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-IQ389-1164
|Resolution:
|4030x2692
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|FREDONIA, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the Fredonia Opera House [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.