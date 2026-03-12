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    11th Cyber Battalion hosts HHC, Hellhounds, Change of Command 01 [Image 2 of 5]

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    11th Cyber Battalion hosts HHC, Hellhounds, Change of Command 01

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends, and Family gathered to honor Capt. (CPT) Cutosha Dilworth, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Hellhounds, and to welcome CPT John Kuhn as the incoming commander during a ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. (LTC) Chuck Suslowicz, commander of the 11th Cyber Battalion, at Darling Hall, March 11.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 13:44
    Photo ID: 9565655
    VIRIN: 260311-O-PX639-5024
    Resolution: 5238x3491
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th Cyber Battalion hosts HHC, Hellhounds, Change of Command 01 [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Cyber, Change of Command Ceremony, People

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