11th Cyber Battalion hosts HHC, Hellhounds, Change of Command 01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends, and Family gathered to honor Capt. (CPT) Cutosha Dilworth, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Hellhounds, and to welcome CPT John Kuhn as the incoming commander during a ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. (LTC) Chuck Suslowicz, commander of the 11th Cyber Battalion, at Darling Hall, March 11.