11th Cyber Battalion hosts HHC, Hellhounds, Change of Command 01

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends, and Family gathered to honor Capt. (CPT) Cutosha Dilworth, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Hellhounds, and to welcome CPT John Kuhn as the incoming commander during a ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. (LTC) Chuck Suslowicz, commander of the 11th Cyber Battalion, at Darling Hall, March 11.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9565655
|VIRIN:
|260311-O-PX639-5024
|Resolution:
|5238x3491
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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11th Cyber Battalion hosts HHC, Hellhounds, Change of Command
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