11th Cyber Battalion hosts HHC, Hellhounds, Change of Command

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends, and Family gathered to honor Capt. (CPT) Cutosha Dilworth, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Hellhounds, and to welcome CPT John Kuhn as the incoming commander during a ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. (LTC) Chuck Suslowicz, commander of the 11th Cyber Battalion, at Darling Hall, March 11. see less | View Image Page

By Cpl. Teanna Dooley, 11th Cyber Battalion

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends, and Family gathered to honor Capt. (CPT) Cutosha Dilworth, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Hellhounds, and to welcome CPT John Kuhn as the incoming commander during a ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. (LTC) Chuck Suslowicz, commander of the 11th Cyber Battalion, at Darling Hall, March 11.

The ceremony featured a formation composed of the noncommissioned officers in charge from each battalion staff section, representing the leaders who support HHC’s daily operations. CPT Dilworth also asked the officers in charge (OIC) to stand from the crowd in recognition of their contributions, noting, “Everyone standing up here represents the backbone of our Battalion Staff.”

LTC Suslowicz highlighted CPT Dilworth’s leadership and the impact she made during her 13 months in command. He recognized her establishment of “Hellhound Week,” a training initiative that reshaped HHC’s approach to Soldier readiness and praised her ability to manage the tactical and administrative demands of command. He emphasized that she was leaving the company “far better than she found it.”

During her farewell remarks, CPT Dilworth reflected on the relationships and lessons that shaped her time in command.

“What I experienced here wasn’t loneliness it was support, partnership, and a team that showed up every day ready to make the mission happen,” she said. She shared that the Brigade Commander had recently asked her what she learned most during command, and she responded, “I learned that I can be empathetic. I learned that I could work with people who don’t always think like me. And I learned that people are people – everyone is going through something.”

She emphasized the importance of compassion in leadership, adding, “Sometimes it only takes a few minutes to stop, listen, and treat people with respect and kindness. Yes, we are in the military and expected to live by strong values and character, but we also have a responsibility to take care of one another and create an environment where empathy matters. When we do that, everyone works better toward the same goals.”

She closed by thanking the Soldiers for their support, saying, “I sincerely hope each of you knows how much I care about you. Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and my command team,” before offering a final message to the incoming commander: “John, I know this is your second command, but I will say there is nothing quite like 11th Cyber Battalion HHC.”

CPT Dilworth’s remarks were followed by an introduction of the incoming commander, CPT Kuhn, who brings a diverse background shaped by service in both the U.S. Air Force and the Army. Throughout his career, he has served as a mission element lead on cyber protection teams, battalion S‑4 OIC, support element lead, and commander, Bravo Company, 11 CY BN. His operational and leadership experience spans multiple cyber mission sets, and he holds a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

CPT Kuhn thanked battalion leadership and the Hellhounds for their support during the transition. “I want to start by thanking LTC Suslowicz, Maj. Sumpter, and Command Sgt. Maj. Herrera for the opportunity,” he said. He also recognized Capt. Dilworth’s impact on the company, stating, “Her care and dedication have set up HHC for ongoing success.”

He expressed appreciation for the Soldiers of HHC and the standard they have already demonstrated. “You have already exceeded my expectations and set the bar high,” he said. He closed by reaffirming his commitment to the Hellhounds: “I can only hope to exemplify the same culture of dedication, care, and loyalty that I have experienced not just in the last three weeks, but throughout my entire career.”

“One Pack, One Fight. Hellhound 6 signing in.”

U.S. Army Photos