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    Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

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    Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis medical personnel evacuate a simulated casualty during an active shooter exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 19, 2026. Joint Base Langley-Eustis maintained readiness by holding an active shooter exercise that required personnel across the base to respond to simulated threats and casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9565644
    VIRIN: 260219-F-VW821-1091
    Resolution: 6712x4475
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise
    Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise
    Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise
    Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise
    Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise
    Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise

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    readiness
    Active Shooter Exercise
    733d Security Forces Squadron
    military police
    training exercise

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