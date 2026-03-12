Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise

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Joint Base Langley-Eustis medical personnel evacuate a simulated casualty during an active shooter exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 19, 2026. Joint Base Langley-Eustis maintained readiness by holding an active shooter exercise that required personnel across the base to respond to simulated threats and casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)