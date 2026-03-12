Joint Base Langley-Eustis medical personnel evacuate a simulated casualty during an active shooter exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 19, 2026. Joint Base Langley-Eustis maintained readiness by holding an active shooter exercise that required personnel across the base to respond to simulated threats and casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9565644
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-VW821-1091
|Resolution:
|6712x4475
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Practice Makes Permanent: JBLE Engages in Active Shooter Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.