Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise Rehearsal After Action Brief During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Ground Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, discuss an after action point with Royal Thai Marines and Republic of Korea Marines after conducting a combined arms live fire exercise rehearsal as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut District, Thailand, March 4, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)