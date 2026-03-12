Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise Rehearsal After Action Brief During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Marine discusses an after action point with a Royal Thai Marine after conducting a combined arms live fire exercise rehearsal as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut District, Thailand, March 4, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)