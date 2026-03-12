(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailors Lead Readiness from the Inside Out [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailors Lead Readiness from the Inside Out

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    260227-N-KC192-2002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 27, 2026) Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) conduct relay exercises during command-sponsored physical training on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 27, 2026. During the training, Sailors conducted multiple exercises during a circuit style series of events. NMFL leads readiness from the inside out—building physically ready Sailors so Navy Medicine can deliver medically ready forces that keep the fleet ready for the fight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9565082
    VIRIN: 260227-N-KC192-2156
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailors Lead Readiness from the Inside Out [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy medicine
    Physical Readiness
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Fitness

