Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailors Lead Readiness from the Inside Out

260227-N-KC192-2117 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 27, 2026) Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) row for cardio during command-sponsored physical training on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 27, 2026. During the training, Sailors conducted multiple exercises during a circuit style series of events. NMFL leads readiness from the inside out—building physically ready Sailors so Navy Medicine can deliver medically ready forces that keep the fleet ready for the fight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)