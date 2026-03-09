(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier pulls security during Stryker mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldier pulls security during Stryker mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Reed 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division pulls security for a mission during Operation Freedom Shield 2026 at Rodriquez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 11, 2026. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Reed)

    This work, Soldier pulls security during Stryker mission [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Ryan Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

