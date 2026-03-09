Soldier pulls security during Stryker mission

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division pulls security for a mission during Operation Freedom Shield 2026 at Rodriquez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 11, 2026. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Reed)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9564890
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-NS148-1003
|Resolution:
|6661x4441
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
