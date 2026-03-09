Soldiers dismount Stryker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division dismount an M1296 Stryker and prepare to pull security during Freedom Shield 2026 at Rodriquez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 11, 2026. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Reed)