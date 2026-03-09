(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers dismount Stryker [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers dismount Stryker

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Reed 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division dismount an M1296 Stryker and prepare to pull security during Freedom Shield 2026 at Rodriquez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 11, 2026. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Reed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 05:56
    Photo ID: 9564893
    VIRIN: 260311-A-UO335-1860
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers dismount Stryker [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Ryan Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier pulls security during Stryker mission
    Soldiers dismount Stryker
    Soldier pulls security on rooftop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FreedomShield26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery