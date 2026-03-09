2CAB Soldiers Conducts FARP Operations During Talon Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, refuel AH-64 Apache helicopters at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Talon Reach at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. Following reconnaissance conducted by unmanned aircraft systems, the Apaches launched to conduct attack aviation operations against simulated enemy targets, demonstrating the brigade's ability to rapidly refuel, reposition, and employ combat power in support of combined operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Kim, Yun Hyuk)