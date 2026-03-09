(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CAB Soldiers Conducts FARP Operations During Talon Reach [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2CAB Soldiers Conducts FARP Operations During Talon Reach

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Yun Hyuk Kim 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, refuel AH-64 Apache helicopters at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Talon Reach at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. Following reconnaissance conducted by unmanned aircraft systems, the Apaches launched to conduct attack aviation operations against simulated enemy targets, demonstrating the brigade's ability to rapidly refuel, reposition, and employ combat power in support of combined operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Kim, Yun Hyuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 05:24
    Photo ID: 9564885
    VIRIN: 260311-A-LA740-7767
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Soldiers Conducts FARP Operations During Talon Reach [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Yun Hyuk Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CAB Soldiers Conducts FARP Operations During Talon Reach
    2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach
    2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conducts FARP Operations During Talon Reach
    2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach
    2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach
    2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conducts FARP Operations During Talon Reach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aviation operations
    AH-64 Apache
    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery