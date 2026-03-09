(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach [Image 3 of 8]

    2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Yun Hyuk Kim 

    8th Army

    Col. Jason S. Raub, commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, briefs Rear Adm. Jae-seop Lee, commander of ROK Navy 2nd Fleet, and Brig. Gen. Seung-il Jeong, deputy commander of ROK Navy 2nd Fleet, on Talon Reach operations during the Freedom Shield exercise at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Kim, Yun Hyuk)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 05:27
    Photo ID: 9564884
    VIRIN: 260311-A-LA740-7709
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Yun Hyuk Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26
    Republic of Korea 2nd Fleet
    TalonReach

