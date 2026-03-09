2CAB Commander briefs ROK 2nd Fleet Commanders on Talon Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jason S. Raub, commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, briefs Rear Adm. Jae-seop Lee, commander of ROK Navy 2nd Fleet, and Brig. Gen. Seung-il Jeong, deputy commander of ROK Navy 2nd Fleet, on Talon Reach operations during the Freedom Shield exercise at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Kim, Yun Hyuk)