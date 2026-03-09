Throughout her career, Sgt. First Class Marissa Henson has consistently sought out opportunities to grow and challenge herself. During a posting in Hawaii, she took on the demanding role of NCOIC for the Rim of the Pacific exercise, the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise.
Veterinary Food Inspector continues to get out of comfort zone
