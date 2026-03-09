Veterinary Food Inspector continues to get out of comfort zone

Photo By Michelle Thum | Currently serving as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for the Benelux Branch Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Michelle Thum | Currently serving as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for the Benelux Branch Sgt. First Class Marissa Henson’s eleven-year career is a testament to her philosophy of resilience, teamwork and stepping outside her comfort zone. see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany --- For some, leadership is a title. For a veterinary food inspector with Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, it’s an action. It’s about leading from the front, pushing through adversity, and proving that with the right team, any obstacle can be overcome.



Currently serving as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for the Benelux Branch Sgt. First Class Marissa Henson’s eleven-year career is a testament to her philosophy of resilience, teamwork and stepping outside her comfort zone.



Most recently, Henson’s tenacity was on full display during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition. This multinational event, hosted by the Bundeswehr, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Army in the Kaiserslautern area, is a grueling test of physical and mental endurance.



For Henson, the decision to participate was almost an afterthought. “I didn’t originally plan to compete but there was another spot available so I took it,” she recalled. “I saw it as my last hooah before I PCS in June.”



Despite her impromptu decision, she not only competed but excelled, earning the title of top-performing female. The achievement was a surprise, even to her.



“I felt fairly unprepared. I didn’t train up for it,” Henson admitted. The competition presented significant hurdles, most notably the ruck march. “The ruck march was the most challenging out of the event,” she said. “I’m short so I basically had to do a light jog the entire time.”



Pushing through the pain and exhaustion, she didn’t just complete the event; she embraced the challenge and emerged victorious, embodying the very advice she offers to her Soldiers: “Push yourself and you might surprise yourself with how much you’re capable of. Be scared but still do it. Just go for it.”



This spirit of perseverance was forged long before the GAFPB. Henson’s nine-month deployment to Afghanistan crystalized her understanding of teamwork and resilience. Facing the holidays far from home, she learned a lesson that has defined her career.



“I truly enjoy the cohesion of the team,” she reflected. “I deployed to Afghanistan and was gone for the holidays but I learned you can do anything with the right team.” This belief in the power of a cohesive unit is the bedrock of her leadership style.



As a leader, Henson doesn’t direct from the sidelines. She leads by doing. "How do I teach my Soldiers about leadership? By doing it with them. I don’t tell them what to do, I set the example by doing it alongside them."

This approach fosters trust and confidence, creating an environment where Soldiers have each other’s backs because they know their leader has theirs.



Throughout her career, Henson has consistently sought out opportunities to grow and challenge herself. During a posting in Hawaii, she took on the demanding role of NCOIC for the Rim of the Pacific exercise, the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise.



The position offered a “great opportunity to work alongside our Navy and Air Force counterparts,” broadening her perspective and enhancing her ability to operate in a joint environment.



She has also competed in Best Warrior competitions and, in a shift from her usual role as a competitor, ran the water survival lane at the MEDCOM Best Medic Competition.



Her experiences, from deployment to multinational exercises, have given her a profound appreciation for the importance of readiness. Her time in Kaiserslautern has offered a different pace, but her past has informed her present. She understands "why readiness is so important, why we train and why we train the way we train.”



Henson’s impact on the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz is significant.



She has been instrumental in assisting with the Best Warrior competition, ranges, and field training exercises. Looking to the future, she is planning an ATX and K9 TCCC for Soldiers from Wiesbaden, Belgium, Spangdahlem, Baumholder, and Kaiserslautern, continuing to build that critical team cohesion and readiness across the region.

What started as a plan to serve four years has evolved into a dedicated career. Now at eleven years of service and with a PCS to Virginia on the horizon, Sgt. 1st Class Henson has no plans of stopping, aiming for twenty years or more.



“I just really enjoy what I do.” Henson said.



Her journey is a powerful reminder that the greatest growth happens just outside our comfort zone and that with trust and teamwork, there is no limit to what can be achieved.