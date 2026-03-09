(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026 [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 602d Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, establish multiple Forward Arming and Refueling Points (FARPs) during Talon Reach at an undisclosed location, March 10, 2026. The FARP sites provide critical fuel support that enables aviation forces to rapidly refuel and sustain flight operations across the Korean Peninsula, supporting an air movement of more than 1,100 miles and ensuring forces remain ready to fight tonight.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 04:06
    Photo ID: 9564814
    VIRIN: 260310-A-UC770-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026
    602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery