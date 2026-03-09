602nd Aviation Support Battalion establish FARPs for Talon Reach 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 602d Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, establish multiple Forward Arming and Refueling Points (FARPs) during Talon Reach at an undisclosed location, March 10, 2026. The FARP sites provide critical fuel support that enables aviation forces to rapidly refuel and sustain flight operations across the Korean Peninsula, supporting an air movement of more than 1,100 miles and ensuring forces remain ready to fight tonight.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan)