    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise

    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Short Range Air Defense System Repairer Spc. Erika Cruz and System Platoon Sergeant Staff Sgt. Michael Saltos, both Soldiers with the Florida Army National Guard's 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment based out of Sarasota, Florida, participate in a Communications Exercise (COMMEX), a training event which installs and tests radio, satellite, and digital communication systems to ensure mission readiness at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center March 11, 2026. The unit will spend the coming weeks participating in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios to prepare for real-world combat operations (Photo by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern).

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 00:44
    Photo ID: 9564491
    VIRIN: 260312-A-UN223-9442
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 408.2 KB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

