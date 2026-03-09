3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Short Range Air Defense System Repairer Spc. Erika Cruz and System Platoon Sergeant Staff Sgt. Michael Saltos, both Soldiers with the Florida Army National Guard's 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment based out of Sarasota, Florida, participate in a Communications Exercise (COMMEX), a training event which installs and tests radio, satellite, and digital communication systems to ensure mission readiness at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center March 11, 2026. The unit will spend the coming weeks participating in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios to prepare for real-world combat operations (Photo by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern).