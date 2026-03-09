(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    1st Lt. Jacob Gomez, the communications officer of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment of the Florida Army National Guard, discusses the importance of maintaining communications on March 11, 2026 in preparation for training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. Communication exercises test and validate secure voice, data, and radio systems to ensure battlefield connectivity (Photo by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern).

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 00:44
    Photo ID: 9564490
    VIRIN: 260312-A-UN223-2370
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 226.83 KB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise
    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise
    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise

    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise

    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion
    164th Air Defense Artilley Brigade
    Florida National Guard

