3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment performs communications exercise

1st Lt. Jacob Gomez, the communications officer of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment of the Florida Army National Guard, discusses the importance of maintaining communications on March 11, 2026 in preparation for training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. Communication exercises test and validate secure voice, data, and radio systems to ensure battlefield connectivity (Photo by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern).