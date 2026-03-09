Fort McCoy Garrison leaders take part in 2026 banquet for Tomah Chamber of Commerce

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder speaks to nearly 300 people Feb. 23, 2026, during the 63rd Tomah, Wis., Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet in Tomah. Holder and several other leaders with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy attended the event as part of U.S. Army community engagement. (Photo by Berta Downs/Tomah Chamber of Commerce)